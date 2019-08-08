On Monday, at about 2:10 p.m., I observed five vehicles making left turns from N. Spring Street into the Beaver Dam Post Office; none of them were USPS vehicles.
This is not the first time I've seen this happen; however, this was the most extreme example I've seen of motorists making illegal turns into the post office. Drivers who were blocked behind them were forced to use the bike path in order to continue south.
I would like to remind motorists that there is a clearly-marked "no left turn except for U.S. Postal vehicles" traffic sign that is located on the west side of the street. If this problem persists, perhaps the police department should consider the idea of putting a remote camera on the post office roof, and face it toward the Spring Street entrance.
This way, they could catch violators in the act, take pictures and send tickets to the offenders. This is how it is done in Europe. As a pedestrian, I always watch out for potentially dangerous situations. I ask motorists to do the same by following our traffic laws.
David Rooney, Beaver Dam
