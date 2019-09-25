Early Release Wednesday programs are back in session at the Ruth Culver Community Library, 540 Water St., Prairie du Sac. For our first event on Sept. 18, families got to meet a live Shetland pony named Lexy. Her owners, Robin and Rafe Miller, prepared a special way to view her in her trailer and provided hay so kids could feed as well as pet her. Prior to meeting Lexy, Robin shared a slideshow and many of her feeding/grooming supplies and talked about how they care for a pony. Her granddaughter Hannah Miller was present helping as well. After the meet and greet with Lexy, we had a drawing for nine Breyer horses donated by Martha Glowacki. Glowacki’s Breyer horses and library books about horses were also on display in the library lobby for several weeks prior to the event. The library would like to thank the generosity of the Millers and Glowacki for making this special event happen.
Beth Hays, Prairie du Sac
