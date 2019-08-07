Enough is enough. I am exhausted, heartbroken and maddened by the gun violence in this country.
I’m sickened by our legislators either not having a public stance regarding this issue, like U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, or the non-stance statement from Sen. Ron Johnson, “I appreciate the president’s comments this morning condemning the violent extremism that led to this weekend’s horrific domestic terror mass shootings.”
Wow. That’s it? That’s all there is?
Our democracy may be in disarray, but I’ve got to believe that it can still function. When our elected officials lack the political fortitude and/or morals to take action on this horrific issue, then it is time to elect representatives who can get the job done.
Fun facts regarding our members of Congress, their NRA grade, and political contributions received from NRA: Sen. Tammy Baldwin, “F,” $0; Sen. Ron Johnson, “A,” $165,498; Rep. Glenn Grothman, “A,” $4,000.
Maureen Egan, Portage
