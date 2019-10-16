“The better I get to know men, the more I find myself loving dogs.” Charles deGaulle. As I watched 9/11 survivors remembering and paying tribute to heroes of that tragic event, this testimony stood out in my mind. A blind man spoke about the crowded, smokey stairway in the twin towers and he let go of the harness and turned his service dog free because he felt they were blocking people trying to evacuate. His dog took a few steps alone, but then turned around and managed to get back to him and succeeded in guiding him to safety. My fellow citizens, this is loyalty and devotion. This dog would not leave him there to perish. We in turn cannot allow the dogs and puppies in Spring Green to be caged, tortured with experiments, and killed. We are their voice. We need to end this puppy mill and cruel testing. We are better than this. We are Wisconsin.
Darlene Ciaglo, Reedsburg
