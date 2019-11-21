Dear editor,
Across the heartland, farm income is down by 45 percent since 2018, and rural communities are suffering. Biofuel plants in the Midwest have idled production, and many have closed their doors permanently. For too long, the Environmental Protection Agency has granted so-called “hardship” waivers to multi-billion-dollar oil giants like Chevron, allowing them to skirt federal blending laws. This pushes biofuels out of the market and hurts rural economies.
So it was welcome news when President Donald Trump announced he would uphold the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard and restore demand for ethanol. Unfortunately, the EPA is again undermining the president's promise to farmers and rural workers with its decision to ignore the actual impact of EPA waivers and only restore a fraction of the lost gallons based on an outdated Department of Energy projection.
Biofuels are a critical contributor to Wisconsin’s economy, making up $1.021 billion in GDP. As the nation’s eighth largest ethanol producer, the industry here supports 7,745 jobs and $533 million in annual income. Farm families shouldn’t have to pay the price for the EPA’s shortcomings. We need President Trump’s EPA to fulfill his promises and put biofuels back to work for America’s economy.
You have free articles remaining.
Dan Wegner
United Wisconsin Grain Producers
Friesland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)