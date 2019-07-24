The Sauk County Children's Giving Tree would like to thank all of our generous hole sponsors and everyone who donated prizes or monetary donations to make our 15th annual golf scramble fundraiser a huge success again this year.
We raised more than $10,000. Proceeds will be used to purchase back-to-school clothes for area children who need financial assistance. A very sincere thank you to everyone for your kindness and support.
Colleen Brennan, Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree Board, Baraboo
