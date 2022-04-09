 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evers' veto makes rural EMS worse -- Sen. Howard Marklein

I am extremely disappointed and frustrated that Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill that would have helped our small, local, rural emergency medical service departments as they work very hard to recruit and retain volunteers.

In 2019, I held rural EMS summits all over the 17th Senate District to seek ideas for ways to help local, rural EMS. I know that many departments were struggling to recruit members and provide service, and I wanted to help.

This bill was a direct result of those summits. It would have made the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam optional for emergency medical responders so that individual departments would have had the ability to decide whether or not the exam would be required in addition to all of the other training that is required.

I heard about how irrelevant this exam is for EMRs and how many talented, trained volunteers struggle to pass it and then quit. It made sense to give our local, rural departments the option to require it -- or not -- in addition to all of the other training that is required.

I am frustrated that the governor decided to listen to the big, urban, paid paramedics instead of our small, local departments.

Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green

