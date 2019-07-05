Every day another layer of the nightmare is revealed and we have yet more atrocities to answer for due to the disastrous "zero tolerance policy" and obscene behavior by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This latest report on the overcrowding makes me want to vomit. I don't just want these victims to be moved to a less crowded place. I want them reunited with family, given housing vouchers, green cards and a lump sum of money.
When will we liberate the #TrumpConcentrationCamps? When are the trials for monsters who are only following orders?
Funding change is not enough. It is time to disband ICE, send in Doctors Without Borders and other experts on humanitarian crisis management, and treat these people like the refugees they are. It is time to prosecute those who have profited from their cruelty toward their fellow man.
Gina Meronek, Portage
