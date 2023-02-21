Facebook standards don’t make sense

I am the director of Fermat’s Last Theater Co. in Madison.

This past fall we did a documentary about the White Rose — a group of six students at the University of Munich in 1942-43 who printed and distributed leaflets calling for the overthrow of the Nazi regime. They were caught and executed.

We usually publicize shows on Facebook. One of the social media site’s bots presumably caught the word Nazi and took down the post as a violation of “community standards.” I appealed, noting that the reading was about anti-Nazis. The appeal was denied, and I cannot find a way to communicate with Facebook. A warning on the site says that further violations will result in the page being taken down forever.

Now the page is getting suggestions for “sponsored content” from U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. So an anti-Nazi’s play is bad, but it’s OK for a radical right-winger to pay a lot for advertising on the site.

We intend to remount the show on campus this spring.

I called the office of U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and I was told he couldn’t do anything. The congressman has no role to play. I suggested that congressional oversight is exactly what is needed for companies such as Facebook, which must be held accountable.

David Simmons, Madison

System campuses deserve attention

A standing room-only crowd gathered recently to discuss the future of UW-Platteville Richland, according to the Jan. 27 Wisconsin State Journal story “Ideas on campus future shared.”

This is encouraging. People care about this school. They certainly provided an excellent education for our two daughters. Our girls were able to live at home, work part time and save money before transferring to a four-year campus. Their instructors at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland were first-rate.

The University of Wisconsin System says these campuses are losing enrollment, and that’s true. But let’s determine why it is happening and how to reverse the trend. Let’s also consider dramatically reduced tuition for students who start out at a two-year campus but later give back by working in local food service, community hospitals, on area farms and as certified nursing assistants in nursing homes.

Additionally, make the smaller campuses hubs for the variety of training that could grow our rural communities with startup businesses. This is especially significant with the future of green energy and agritourism.

It is time to think outside of the box. Our flagship Madison campus is important, as are our other four-year campuses. But we can and should do better for these two-year sites. Let’s figure out a way to save and promote them.

Anita Nelson, Wisconsin Dells

Voters must change gun-crazy Congress

Many people abhor gun violence. Yet MAGA candidates proudly display AR-15s in their campaign ads and even sport AR-15 pins on their lapels. For decades, GOP extremists have supported gun manufacturers and protected gun manufacturers from liability for mass shootings and other acts of gun violence. Manufacturers have marketed a small assault rifle for small shooters.

Parents need to be liable for the violent crimes of their children. A 6-year-old should not be allowed to take a gun to school and shoot his teacher. Too many people carry illegal guns across state lines. Power stations and people get shot by violent criminals. There were 647 mass shootings in 2022, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

Congress must act to move from gun crazy to normal.

It will take a voting public to remove gun crazy from our politics. Where do your gerrymandered politicians stand on guns and public safety? Who are they truly representing? Are they crazy or normal?

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo

Schools need more help from state

Public schools in our state are in financial trouble, and our Legislature is doing nothing to help.

I am asking all taxpayers to unify around a common message to our state legislators:

Increase funding for special education. Funding was flat for a decade until a modest increase in 2019 and 2020. But state funding still only covers one-third of actual costs.

Keep caps on voucher schools and be transparent about the money they receive. Public schools are getting less if they have voucher schools in their district. Officials should show the voucher money on property tax bills.

Invest in mental health needs. Mental health grants are uneven and below the need.

Help school districts recover from their pandemic and inflationary costs. Federal relief money will expire in the middle of the next state budget.

Give schools some flexible spending authority. Even if a district has declining enrollment, that doesn’t mean its costs decline. Fixed costs continue to increase.

The state should increase public school funding.

Marge Jorgensen, Beaver Dam

