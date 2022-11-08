Fall Fest was a spectacular event -- Marilyn Thomas

A few people missed Fall Fest in Downtown Beaver Dam on Saturday, Oct. 29, and to them I want to express my sympathy because it was spectacular. From the coffin races, to the witches’ dance, to the scavenger hunts, games and treat or treating -- it was a day filled to overflowing with community spirit.

In addition to those who practiced the dance, built the coffins, purchased the pumpkins and hay bales for pumpkin bowling, set up the scarecrows and cornstalks, invented the museum quiz and scavenger hunt, or built the box maze, all of them needed coordinators and leaders. So thank you, Chamber of Commerce, under the dynamic leadership of Tracy Propst. Thank you, Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. for coordinating the many groups that volunteered their time and talent. And thank you, Mayor Becky Glewen, for inspiring all of it with your capable leadership.