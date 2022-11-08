 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Fall Fest was a spectacular event -- Marilyn Thomas

  • 0

A few people missed Fall Fest in Downtown Beaver Dam on Saturday, Oct. 29, and to them I want to express my sympathy because it was spectacular. From the coffin races, to the witches’ dance, to the scavenger hunts, games and treat or treating -- it was a day filled to overflowing with community spirit.

And it didn't just happen. Nope. That one day took months of planning.

In addition to those who practiced the dance, built the coffins, purchased the pumpkins and hay bales for pumpkin bowling, set up the scarecrows and cornstalks, invented the museum quiz and scavenger hunt, or built the box maze, all of them needed coordinators and leaders. So thank you, Chamber of Commerce, under the dynamic leadership of Tracy Propst. Thank you, Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. for coordinating the many groups that volunteered their time and talent. And thank you, Mayor Becky Glewen, for inspiring all of it with your capable leadership.

People are also reading…

I am thrilled that I moved here. I don’t miss California sunshine even in the dark of winter.

Marilyn Thomas, Beaver Dam

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News