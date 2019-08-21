Dear editor,
The Fall River Rod and Gun Club hosted its 18th Annual Don Heding Memorial Youth Shoot on July 20. The club thanks all the event sponsors and volunteers who make this yearly event successful every year. Fifty-seven youth participated in this year’s event; which included trap shooting, duck flurry, and even a BB gun event for participants. Special thanks to all the club members who help make this event run smoothly. Mark your calendars for next year’s event July 18, 2020.
Columbia County Sporting Alliance, Safari Club International Badger Land Chapter, CountrySide Ford-Columbus, Fall River Foundry, Mayville Engineers, Whitetails Unlimited-Beaver Dam Chapter, Whitetails Unlimited-Columbus Chapter, Casino Supper Club, E. K. Machine, Gould Plumbing, Lathrop’s Labradors, McKay Farms, Brozek and O’Brion Excavating, Robbins Manufacturing, Mickelson Feed, Russ’ Tire and Auto, Sheet Metal Specialties Inc., Steve’s Auto, Tom’s Guns, Sherwood Automotive, TAS Heating and Cooling, Tramburg Motors, Vita Plus, Fuzzy Shephard Concrete , Oelke Construction, Vortex Optics, Culver’s of Columbus, Larson Lawn Mowing, Grampa Ray Outdoors, Cardinal Embroidery, Wingz and Thingz, Fast Lanes, Wise Guys Automotive Repair, Mossy Oak, Chestor Bandits, Recob’s Target Shop, Big Mike’s Automotive Repair, Russ’ Tire and Auto Trap Team, Professional Floor Coverings Trap Team, Paulson Crest Farms, Casino Supper Club Trap Team, Lathrop’s Labradors Trap Team, Mickelson Feed Trap Team, Fall River Foundry Trap Team, Tommy Gun’s Shooters Trap Team, Everett Farms Trap Team, Remark Kennels (Mark Smith), John and Retta Kurth, Rich Everhart, John and Deb Rabl, Russ and Pat Hoff, Tim and Kristie Rozinski, Tom Watters, Craig and Janell Lathrop, Hunter Tank, Gib and Chris Fagen, Hunter Fagen, Hailey Fagan, Tom Salzwedel, Tom McKay, Heather Schultz, Megan McKay, Layne Jenkins Bill Byrnes, Dutch Ladwig, Doug Laitinen, Ben Agnew, Tom and Irene Pawlisch.
If we missed anyone we apologize. We appreciate the help of everyone who made our youth shoot successful! Thanks again for everything.
Don Heding Memorial Youth Shoot Committee
Fall River
