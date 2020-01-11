Fall River Rod & Gun Club thanks Fisheree supporters

The Fall River Rod & Gun Club acknowledges the following supporters and donors for their contributions to our 31st Annual Fisheree on Jan. 4 at Lazy Lake. Because of the efforts of these people and businesses our club is able to put together this fantastic event for our community and the surrounding area. In addition, their contributions help us to support our local scholarship program, fish stocking efforts, EMS and fire Departments, the Fall River Lake Association, local sporting events, the Columbus Community Hospital and our own youth shooting events and education. We thank the following: Marie Abegglen, Anton Insurance, Auto Plus, Brunke Heating & Cooling, Adam Carthew, Casino Supper Club, Chester Bandits, Country Meat Cutters