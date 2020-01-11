Fall River Rod & Gun Club thanks Fisheree supporters

Dear editor,
The Fall River Rod & Gun Club acknowledges the following supporters and donors for their contributions to our 31st Annual Fisheree on Jan. 4 at Lazy Lake. Because of the efforts of these people and businesses our club is able to put together this fantastic event for our community and the surrounding area. In addition, their contributions help us to support our local scholarship program, fish stocking efforts, EMS and fire Departments, the Fall River Lake Association, local sporting events, the Columbus Community Hospital and our own youth shooting events and education. We thank the following: Marie Abegglen, Anton Insurance, Auto Plus, Brunke Heating & Cooling, Adam Carthew, Casino Supper Club, Chester Bandits, Country Meat Cutters
The Country Plumber, The Dump, Fall River Foundry, Firary Contruction, Mick Fischer Trophy & Engraving, Fish Tales, Town of Fountain Prairie, Megan Gram, Tim Haas
You have free articles remaining.
Russ Hoff, Raven Road Skull Cleaning, Jiffy Augers – Feldmann Engineering, Ladwig’s,, Deer Club, Kevin Ladwig, Ross Ladwig, Johnsonville Brats, Dick Larson, Matt Lundeen, Melissa Meagher, Mickelson Feed, Roger Neuhoff, Beaver Dam O’Reilly Auto Parts
Brian Patrick, Recob’s Target Shop, The Retzlaff Family, Sherwood Automotive, TAS Heating & Cooling, Town of Fountain Prairie, Uncle Josh Bait Company, Columbus True Value, Vita Builders, Vita Plus, Tom Wylesky.
Thank you so much for your support!
Also, we’d like to extend our gratitude to all those that attended the event this year and in years past. Without your participation this event would not be celebrating 31 years and counting.
The Directors of the Fall River Rod & Gun Club