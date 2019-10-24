Dear editor,
Savanna Oaks thanks all who came out for Sorghum Fest 2019 on Saturday, Sept. 28. Mother Nature Blessed us with a warm sunny afternoon! Sorghum Fest would not be possible without the support of our generous donors. We would like to thank E.K. Machine Co., Carol A. Valley, CPA, S.C., Fall River Foundry/The Fall River Group, Inc., Sheet Metal Specialties, WB Equipment Sales, Inc., Beaver Dam Community Hospital, Esmilco, Vita Builders, Robbins Manufacturing, Strohschein & Green, IDO Feed Supply, American Packaging and Farmers and Merchants Union Bank. Thank you to Vicki Winrich-Johnson for sponsoring the Badger Antique Auto Club. Thank You to the Fellows from the Dodge County Antique Power Club for bringing the Barrel Train and giving the kids (and some parents) rides. They LOVED it!
Thank you to Prairie Ridge Health for donating the backpacks to use for the kid's treat bags. Thanks to Columbus Family Dental for donating Dental Hygiene products to Farmers and Merchants Union Bank for the crayons and coloring books and to Culvers for the ice cream tokens for the treat bags. To Efrain Osorio of OD Bounces, thank you for the use of your bounce castle.
Thank you to the ladies that donated pies and ice cream for the food stand. They were delicious! Thank you to our volunteers, Wayne and Judy Foulk, Andrea Tamminga, Chris Obion, Luke and Tom Buchda, Jason Watters, Bill Bruns and the fellow from Monticello. Thanks to Bill and Joyce Gretzinger for providing the land for growing Savanna Sorghum.
Sorry if we forgot to mention anyone. We appreciate you and your help did not go unnoticed. Thank you all once again and we'll see you next year!
Annette Waterworth
Savanna Oaks Facility Manager/Events Coordinator
