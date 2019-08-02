Gracias, Beaver Dam. The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce wishes to thank our sponsors, vendors, supporters and the attendees of Fiesta Beaver Dam on July 27. The event was a tremendous success with hundreds of people attending.
One of the primary goals of Fiesta Beaver Dam has always been to bring together the Anglo and Latino communities in our region through the positive experience of sharing the cuisine, entertainment and culture of Latino immigrants. We had a diverse crowd of attendees representing Americans of many ancestries. Everyone enjoyed the food, drink and entertainment. The consensus of attendees was that the new location at Rotary Riverwalk Park downtown was fantastic.
We thank our partner, the Latino Network, and our sponsors, American Family Insurance-Kathy Lapen Agency, Moraine Park Technical College, Richelieu Foods, Beaver Dam Community Hospital, Beaver Dam Women’s Health, Chippy’s Popcorn Creations, Summit Credit Union, A-Z Vending, American Bank and Life Herb.
The chamber plans on hosting Fiesta Beaver Dam downtown next summer with added activities. We invite those who wish to be a part of a positive, collaborative event to contact us if they wish to be included.
Philip Fritsche, president, Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, Beaver Dam
