It’s almost time for Fiesta Beaver Dam 2019.
This wonderful family-friendly event returns from noon to 6:30 p.m. July 27, and everyone is invited for a fun-filled afternoon to celebrate Latino culture in Beaver Dam. Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce is the champion of this event with free admission for all. They’ve worked tirelessly to make this year better than ever and to honor the many Latino residents and business owners who help make our city rich and vibrant.
You’ll find all the festivities at Rotary Park, which is downtown along the river, near the water tower. There will be fun and free entertainment for the entire family. Attendees will have the opportunity to play Loteria - Latino bingo, enjoy jalapeño eating and salsa tasting contests, and delight in live entertainment, dancing, and music. We hope to see you at the Fiesta Beaver Dam – it’s an event you won’t want to miss.
For more information, visit Facebook.com.
Fiesta Beaver Dam is proudly sponsored by A to Z Vending, American Family Insurance, Beaver Dam Women’s Health, Chippy’s, Life Herb, Moraine Park Technical College, Richelieu Foods LLC, and Summit Credit Union.
Mary Ostermann, Beaver Dam
