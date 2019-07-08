We want to offer a heartfelt thank you to the Baraboo Fire Department for their quick actions in removing a huge tree that had crashed on our house during a storm June 27. They kept on working right through the rain and heat.
Also, a thank you to Kevin Stieve for stopping by after the storm to make sure no one was injured. It is reassuring to know that when help is needed we can count on the first responders in our city.
Rod and Marilyn Werner, Baraboo
