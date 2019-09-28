The Sept. 20 climate strike by Baraboo High School students is a great example of civic responsibility.
They realized climate change is an existential threat to our planet and came together, bringing that threat to everyone's attention. Their gathering informed the community of the dangers we face and discussed actions to lessen the problem.
When you look in a mirror, reflect on your responsibility as an American citizen. We are a self-governing nation and you, and I, are part of self-governing. This is time consuming; that's why we have a representative democracy instead of everyone voting on every bill. You have family, community, and probably job responsibilities. Civic responsibilities must fit in, but not be ignored.
All citizens must do what these students did: join together in democratically conducted associations, focus on important issues, and work to help solve the problem or meet the need. They practiced democracy while fulfilling their other responsibilities.
Democratically self-governing 320 million citizens is complex and depends on actively engaged citizens. Citizens engaged in learning to know and empathize with our fellow Americans, learning about how the world works, then acting together to solve problems, empower citizens, strengthen our democracy, and sustain a healthy planet.
Bill Dagnon, Baraboo
