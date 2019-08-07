Five Solas Church, formerly Grace Reformed Church, purchased its first building on July 31 and wishes to thank the following.
The Hacquebord, Hewitt/Schmidt, and Sagissor families for planting the seeds that would someday grow into our church. The Voyageur Inn, Dr. Prell’s Optometry, The Gant Funeral Home, First Presbyterian Church, and the Reedsburg Township for renting us space over the years. The Reedsburg congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for constructing and maintaining so well the building that we will now call our home.
The congregations of the Orthodox Presbyterian Church and United Reformed Church which contributed so generously toward our building fund over the past six months. The Reedsburg Culvers and Pizza Ranch which helped us raise local funds. The law firm of Larowe Gerlach Taggart for providing sound legal counsel during our negotiations and acquisition of the property. The great God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ who has proven himself able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we asked or even anticipated.
Rev. Christian McShaffrey, Reedsburg
