Five Solas Church purchases building
Five Solas Church, formerly Grace Reformed Church, purchased its first building on July 31 and wishes to thank the following.
The Hacquebord, Hewitt/Schmidt, and Sagissor families for planting the seeds that would someday grow into our church. The Voyageur Inn, Dr. Prell’s Optometry, The Gant Funeral Home, First Presbyterian Church, and the Reedsburg Township for renting us space over the years. The Reedsburg congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for constructing and maintaining so well the building that we will now call our home.
The congregations of the Orthodox Presbyterian Church and United Reformed Church which contributed so generously toward our building fund over the past six months. The Reedsburg Culvers and Pizza Ranch which helped us raise local funds. The law firm of Larowe Gerlach Taggart for providing sound legal counsel during our negotiations and acquisition of the property. The great God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ who has proven himself able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we asked or even anticipated.
Rev. Christian McShaffrey, Reedsburg
Downtown Reedsburg
spring planters
On May 14, downtown Reedsburg’s spring planters were filled with new flowers for the spring and summer seasons. The downtown business group, distinctly downtown reedsburg changes out the planters seasonally and takes care of any fertilizing and watering needed.
Thank you to the many businesses that helped make the spring planting possible. BMO Harris Bank sponsored the spring plants and watering for the season. The Flower Shop created the planting schematic, ordered and delivered all the flowers to each planter, and Reedsburg ArtsLink organized downtown businesses to help with the planting. Those businesses included, Reedsburg Lighting and Home, Brides and Belles Bridal Boutique, Reedsburg Office Supply, Main Street Books, Gavin Brothers Auctioneers and Real Estate, Lorraine’s Mini Mall, BMO Harris Bank, Country Charm Floral and Gifts, Parkview Bed and Breakfast and Family Traditions Tax. We would also like to thank the City of Reedsburg for supporting this effort in a variety of ways.
Distinctly downtown Reedsburg consists of businesses and individuals working together to create and maintain a vibrant and welcoming downtown Reedsburg alive with exciting events and unique experiences. For more information, email distinctlydowntown@gmail.com.
Joann Mundth Douglas, Reedsburg
