The Sept. 10 article on recycling accents the concept that the increase in disposable materials has put the onus of disposal on the user of the product.
Either we must use materials that are uniformly recyclable in some fashion or the manufacturers must be held accountable for the materials they choose. The consumer has no choice beyond what is on the shelf.
I try to reuse everything. A Ziploc bag lasts only so long. Instead of condemning the plastic, can we think of another material and still have the function?
Plastic bags are darned handy and we have grown accustomed to hauling home a dozen from the grocery stores. Now, we know they are a disposal problem.
Those big white caterpillars in the fields or individually-wrapped bales? Petroleum-based poly film, a huge disposal issue. Poly twine? Plastic-mesh-backed straw anti-erosion blankets? The list goes on. What happened to starch-based polymers that can be manufactured from plants?
Many are a source of oils that substitute for petroleum and provide new markets for agriculture.
Why are we fighting disposal instead of accenting intelligent manufacturing?
We call things “resources” but treat them like trash.
No need for radicalism, just problem-solving. We know the problem.
Mac Cheever, La Valle
