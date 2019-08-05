Our founding fathers wanted to create “a more perfect union.” They knew change would be needed to mold a more perfect union. They did not agree on everything. They talked and argued and compromised when needed; however, they were smart enough to make freedom of speech the First Amendment.
Many people love the United States because of the First Amendment. When citizens exercise their First Amendment rights to form a more perfect union, a demagogue and his minions say, “Love it or leave it” or “Go back to where you came from.”
First Amendment Americans love the United States and will not leave it, but will exercise their rights to freely speak about behaviors of wannabe dictators and racism.
For Kool-Aid-drinking, cultish Trumpians who mindlessly chant, “Send her back!” just because they cannot face honest congressional debate, they can go visit Donald Trump’s buddies in North Korea, Russia or Saudi Arabia for starts. Those brutal dictators do not allow a First Amendment, free press, or democratic elections. In those Trump-friendly dictatorships, people are executed if they dare criticize dictators.
Thank you, founding fathers, for our Constitution and our freedom to speak out and elect constitution-loving Americans. Speak up, organize, vote.
Daniel Holzman, Baraboo
