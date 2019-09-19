Letter writers Fred Williams and Gary Schoppenhorst certainly have the Fox News talking points down. Good job.
Maybe you can go back to lighting your house with kerosene lamps? Term limits? Does that include your hero Donald Trump? He wants to be president forever.
How's that wall coming by the way? The one that Mexico is paying for. Oh wait, they’re not paying so he's taking money from the military? Can you imagine Barack Obama doing that? Never mind that a good portion of illegals come legally on a visa and then don't leave. Fox doesn't tell you that.
Just the other night at one of his cult meetings, I mean rallies, Trump said that since he came into office more foreign car makers have opened factories than ever before. This is completely false. Fox News has done more damage to this country than any foreign adversary ever could. The fairness doctrine needs to be reinstated.
Do Democrats have all the answers? Heck no. But there is no more Republican party. It's now the party of Trump. The last real Republican was Dwight Eisenhower.
Walt Baroni, Baraboo
