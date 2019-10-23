As a daughter of a registered nurse and a future nursing student myself, I know that the flu shot saves lives.
The flu shot is extremely beneficial to your personal health and the health of the community. There is a common misconception that the flu shot will make you sick, however, the flu shot contains inactive doses of the virus and it will not make you sick. The vaccine allows your body to build up antibodies to fight off the real strain before it ends up causing severe damage to your health or even death. According to the CDC in the 2018-19 flu season, 136 people had died from influenza, these deaths could’ve been prevented if they had gotten their flu shot. Alternatively, vaccines provide a medical phenomenon called “herd immunity,” this means that the community will be protected from the spread of a contagious disease because there are many that are immune to the virus already. With this in mind, it's imperative to get a flu shot every year because there is a different deadly strain each year.
To protect yourself and prevent the spread of disease, I encourage everyone to get their flu shot.
Juliana Renly, Prairie du Sac
