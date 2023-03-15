What do Republicans in Congress and the state Legislature have in common? They care little for the middle class, and have no programs to address their problems.

While they criticize President Joe Biden about immigration, the new majority isn't doing anything about it. They have also stalled about the economy, but are moving rapidly with more pressing matters -- investigating Hunter Biden.

Our Republicans and Gov. Tony Evers are sparring over the state surplus. The flat tax that Republicans wanted would have suited big donors and hurt the middle class. But Republicans don't care.

When Tommy Thompson was governor, he promised the state would support two-thirds of public school funding, but now schools have to go to referendums. Though Evers was state superintendent of schools, his plans for schools are ignored.

Voters need to be aware that the current Republican Party is no longer representative of their constituents.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City

