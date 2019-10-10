Thank you Congressman Glenn Grothman. You hosted a town hall at the Waupaun Public Library on Tuesday. You were calm, polite and answered our questions.
To those who were there to disrupt, take a lesson from Ellen DeGeneres, you don't have to agree with somebody to be nice.
Dave Soldner, Dodge County Republican Party, Fox Lake
