Our Congressman, Glenn Grothman, has sent out a newsletter which begins with a denial of mistreatment of deportees and immigrants. It is a parroting of the GOP ideology. It may be popular, but it is not the truth and it lacks inspiration. Grothman joins Donald Trump's smears against four Congresswomen who struggle to make this country just.
There are plenty of reliable sources confirming the crowded human cages on our southern border, the continuing separation of children from parents, the threats of U.S.-propped dictators and what gangs with U.S. arms are doing in Central America, plus intolerable summer heat there. Religious leaders around the world cry to us for peace and cooperation. The GOP leads us away from love of neighbor, while Democrats in Congress grant increasing expenditures for militarism, unwittingly giving more power to Trump instead of advocating money for what most people need.
America tumbles. Greatness cannot come to us without courageous truth and generosity.
Charles Bradley, Portage
