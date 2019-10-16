Calling all Nature Detectives. The state park staff and the Friends of Mirror Lake will hold a family fun event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Mirror Lake State Park, E10320 Fern Dell Road, Baraboo. Locate clues along the easy 1-mile torch lit trail to help find out who is our mystery guest. When you are not out on the trail you can enjoy some time around the bonfires along with some hot chocolate, hot cider and sweet treats that the Friends will have for sale as a fundraiser. The event is free, but a park vehicle sticker required. Fun begins at the beach area.
For more information, call the park office at 608-245-2333, or visit friendsofmirrorlake.org.
Paul Kropp, Baraboo
