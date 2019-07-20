You saw the signs, “Positively Portage! Pay It Forward.” And we saw you give someone a quarter for a basket at Aldi’s. You paid for someone’s coffee or lunch at McDonald’s. You know who you are.
Thank you, Portage. You understand.
And, you can do even more. “Positively Portage!” is the Portage Area Community Charitable Trust, a tax advantaged foundation that allows donors to help enhance the quality of life in the Portage area.
You can leave your mark on Portage forever. Plan to donate to this community foundation and you will continue to pay it forward.
We all love Portage and with your help, we can pay it forward into the future.
Rich Jacobson, president, Positively Portage!, Portage Area Community Charitable Trust, Portage
