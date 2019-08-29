On Labor Day we usually think back, wistfully, on the highlights of our summers, places we’ve gone to camp, fish, hike, bike and paddle. For millions that summer vacation is a venture onto public lands, in our own or other states. These vast tracts of wilderness are set aside for the use of every American.
Our Department of Interior is charged with protecting public lands in perpetuity on behalf of their owners, which are us, the public. We trust and fund the DOI to keep them pristine, like we remember them, so they’ll be there to visit with our kids and their kids.
Like many things we’ve taken for granted, we can no longer.
Recent Department of Interior policies permit monetization of millions of acres of public lands by mining, drilling, road building, along with destruction of vegetation, wildlife habitat, first nations’ sacred sites and recreational wilderness. We, the public owners of that land, would get what profit-motivated organizations leave behind.
You can imagine, it won’t be pretty after they pull out. Raise your voice to safeguard our legacy from generations past, to protect for the future. Contact The Sierra Club, Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance and your congresspersons.
Nina Macheel, Beaver Dam
