Have you noticed that there isn’t anything good on TV and the shows and movies that come out are remakes, spin-offs and sequels? Nothing new to see here. Remaking Hawaii Five O, Rosanne, and Charlies Angels, Super Man 15, Lion King 7, (to name a few) just shows no one has any imagination or humor.
Ever wonder what the writers in Hollywood are doing? Well, they are busy writing fantasy scripts for the media and Democrat/liberal celebrities.
Try flipping the channels during news time and see how all the “teleprompter readers” at the news desk are saying the same thing. Sometimes they even use the exact words! I don’t even have to name names! It is so obvious that all the networks use one script.
Same thing with the liberals in politics. They all are screaming to give freebies to illegals – paid for by hard working taxpayers.
Biden, Sanders, Warren – they all know they are not going to win – they will say anything to get their followers to send them money…its all about the money...the book deals…and job appointments!
Why is this going on? “Dumbing Down America”/(the taxpayers) has always been their agenda. Check the history books. Not fantasy Hollywood!
Timothy Molony
Lodi
