House Democratic chairmen Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler used Robert Mueller to lend credence to an outrageous investigation. This was the first televised example of elder abuse of an American statesman and decorated Vietnam combat veteran.
What the hearings did show, was to question the level of Mueller’s involvement in the investigation. In fact, in watching Mueller’s performance one would wonder if he had even read the full report.
Other than the talking heads on CNN and MSNBC, it is Schiff who has been most consumed by the hoax that Donald Trump had colluded with Russia to win the election. Schiff has been obsessed with taking out Trump and it is Schiff who is most embarrassed following the Mueller hearings.
Schiff has been caught on tape trying to extract dirt in the form of nude pictures of Trump from two Russian comedians who called and offered him “kompromat.” For two years he was before any camera he could find saying that he absolutely had solid evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia.
The largest attack on our democracy came from within, and it was led by Schiff, CNN and MSNBC.
Schiff’s legacy is not one of service but contempt.
Fred Williams, Baraboo
