How to dispose of campaign signs -- Henry St. Maurice

As chair of the Columbia County Solid Waste Committee, I remind citizens about disposal of politically oriented materials after the recent election.

Paper goods can and should be recycled if not re-used. If you put paper signs in your recycling container, please do not put in wires that are re-usable but can also be difficult to recycle because they tangle in collection and recycling. Keep wires for another election cycle or return then to the committee where you got them.

Signs on plastic film also tangle in our recycling system. They are recyclable as plastic bags at many retail outlets. Corrugated plastic signs can be recyclable if you cut them into pieces to fit in recycling carts, or drop them off at the County Materials Recovery Facility, W7465 State Highway 16.

Pumpkins are another item often misplaced as refuse. To avoid releasing methane into our landfill, they can and should be composted.

Help your County Solid Waste Department clean up our landscape.

Henry St. Maurice, Columbus