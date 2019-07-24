I read with great sadness Father Michael Erwin’s July 23 letter to the editor about “Latinos In Beaver Dam Fearful About Threats, ICE Raids.” Father Erwin expressed his regrets that St. Katherine Drexel would not be fully participating in the upcoming Fiesta Beaver Dam due to the fear of his of his parishioners of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and racists targeting Latinos at the Fiesta.
This is sad that the attendees would be fearful of our government agencies, but one must note that the Dodge County Jail is an ICE co-operating facility and its sheriff is being sued by a legal immigrant held there for six months by ICE.
I too have seen the ratty pickup trucks with Confederate flags flying in Beaver Dam. One cannot blame the Latinos for fearing for their safety with questions about the safety provided by local law enforcement. It is truly sad that some Hispanics are fearful of attending their own Fiesta. There are people in solidarity with your situation. Thank you fearless priest Erwin.
Thomas Schmidt Sr., Juneau
