What more does President Donald Trump have to do before Sen. Mitch McConnell and the Senate act?
Trump’s behavior is more and more dangerous.
Just recently, he betrayed our Syrian allies to his dictator friends, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Tens of thousands of Syrian democratic forces died fighting ISIS. Now, Trump abandons our allies after a phone call to Erdogan.
Thanks to a Trump phone call, thousands of Kurdish allies are being slaughtered and ISIS will regenerate. Trump stuck a liar’s mark on the U.S. military and our country. What people will be dumb enough to believe our promises?
Trump seems to only care about his hotels. Turkey has Trump Towers Instanbul. The Kurds do not.
Does President Trump act in the interest of the U.S. and its citizens? No, his narcissism has no bounds. He cares nothing for our military, our allies, or our treaties.
It is time to impeach and remove the enemy of the people.
Daniel Holzman, Baraboo
