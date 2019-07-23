Thank you Paul Robbins for your published letter to the editor on July 17, in which you are spouting Donald Trump’s “accomplishments.” Unlike our president, who has topped 10,000 actual lies, your statements were worded as truthful, just not the whole truth.
Yes, unemployment is low, but was trending down during the Barack Obama administration, which helped the U.S. survive a major recession, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The same trends continued with Trump from the Obama era with wages and the stock market increasing.
However, comparatively, purchasing power of the middle class was greater during the 1950s and ’60s, when by the way, CEOs made 20 times what the average worker did, compared to 361 times now, and we had a 90% tax rate for those making the most, unlike the major tax break billionaires so needed from Trump. Imagine the schools and roads that could be maintained.
Then you bring up immigration laws he enacted, which “make us safer"? They undermine human rights by limiting asylum access, expanding detentions and constructing a 2,000-mile border wall. Is there a way we can participate in honest, productive dialogue and stop this partisan rhetoric?
Barb Brown, Mayville
