Previously, the Baraboo News Republic ran a story on Bug Tussel expanding near the Valton community. While I cannot speak to if this occurred, I do know Bug Tussel has submitted a request to the Sauk County Land Resources Committee to put up a cell tower on Park Road directly outside Devil’s Lake State Park. Literally feet from DNR property in the middle of a neighborhood.
Improved cell coverage can be a good thing; the proposed location for said tower makes zero sense.
The tower would be in the middle of a neighborhood, which negatively impacts owners' property values, impacts migration paths for birds utilizing the Baraboo Bluffs, creates an eyesore for tourists visiting Baraboo and the busiest state park in Wisconsin. Additionally, towers are leased to other cell companies meaning the ongoing maintenance will increase going forward.
I request a follow up on the Bug Tussel permit as people need to know before the Oct. 22 committee meeting at which the tower is up for approval. It also would be helpful to know if groups can speak at the committee meeting without being a direct neighbor of the proposed tower.
Suzanne Covoloskie, Madison
