Since last November, many individuals have worked toward this being a banner year of introspection and action in terms of diversity in Baraboo. There is an additional option as we head into the new school year.
The first step is to find out on what dates Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur fall; it changes yearly. During that time, when you see those who, like me, specifically identify as being practicing Jews, you might wish them a "Happy New Year."
Doing so, without pairing it with statements regarding your own identity and viewpoint, except perhaps to share if you are also Jewish, can be supportive and obligates you in no way to have or deny a religious point of view yourself.
Of course, there is no requirement that you do this, and it is free from any assumptions about how any individual observes Judaism; it's just one more way of being aware — and neighborly.
Nancy Peidelstein, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)