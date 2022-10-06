Join walk to help end world hunger -- Claudia M. Bavlnka

Hunger is an issue we are all worried about especially in these days of inflation and economic uncertainty.

Please consider walking in the annual Cropwalk at Baraboo's First Congregational United Church of Christ this Sunday Oct. 9. There will be kids activities, live music, farmer’s market, a free hotdog lunch and a walk down to the river walk. All donations go to Church World Vision which brings food and resources to all parts of the world. About 25% of proceeds stay right here in the community funding the Baraboo Food Pantry. Last year we raised $4,000. Let’s do this again.