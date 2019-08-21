Sponsors provide expenses for the supper, which sometimes includes catering. The July sponsors were Bethany Lutheran Church and Lake Delton Lions. Great Harvest Bread Company was the caterer.
In addition to sponsors and the caterer, these people deserve special thanks for making the July DDCS possible, Frank Weinhold for displaying Fort Dells memorabilia; Charlotte Walch Davies, Melanie Tallmadge Sainz, and Kate Clausius for overseeing Kids Corner activities; Greg Easterer of Sauk County Humane Society and Riley, the dog; Thorn Witstruck of SSM St. Claire; and Beth Frostman of SSM Audiology. It is not possible to name all 40-plus volunteers.
The theme for the DDCS on Aug. 27 will be “Fishing.” Save some time after September’s DDCS for a delightful experience with author and humorist, Michael Perry.
John Torgerson, Wisconsin Dells
