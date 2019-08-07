The Juneau County Star Times neglected to report that on July 16, the Juneau County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution urging the State Legislature to approve Medicaid Expansion in Wisconsin. Juneau County residents stands to lose over $7.8 million in funding of the Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus programs. The Juneau County Board’s resolution is in direct response to the State Legislature’s rejection of Governor Evers’ budget proposals for Medicaid Expansion Plan.
The Star Times also omitted to report on a public hearing sponsored by speaker Robin Vos’ Water Quality Task Force held on June 12, at the Mauston High School Auditorium. At the well-attended hearing, Juneau County health officials reported on the drinking water crisis in Armenia Township and other areas of Juneau County and adjacent counties. Petenwell Lake and Castle Rock Lake Stewards testified as to the toxic condition of their respective lakes. These dangerous conditions are impacting tourism and the local economy. Water quality issues are also taking a toll on local real estate values.
I hope that in the future the Juneau County Star Times will resume reporting on these important issues.
Stephen Weiser, Wonewoc
