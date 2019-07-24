The Friends of New Lisbon’s Memorial Library thank Betty Ruland and the Nifty '50s/ Fab '40s, for their $1,000 donation to the library’s building project.
The Nifty 50s started in 2000 by Ruland, who wanted to bring together friends from the New Lisbon area and have fun. Every three years, with the help of Harriet Davies, Jerry Ristow and Shirley Schlicht, she organized a dinner dance for New Lisbon graduates from the '50s. In recent years, the Fab 4'0s, a reunion group for '40s graduates joined Ruland’s group.
Now, the Nifty '50s/Fab '40s group is dissolving. They decided to put their remaining funds to good use by donating the money for the library.
The Friends of the Library are still raising money for the library building project. Money can be donated for the library building or furnishings. There are still spaces in the new library for which no money has been donated for furnishings. Checks can be made out to the Friends of the New Lisbon Library and dropped off at the library. Please designate where you would like your donation to go. Contact Tina C. Hinton at 608-547-4132 for more information.
Tina Hinton, New Lisbon
