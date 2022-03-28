Kriegl is best for Sauk County Board -- Sam Kaufmann

I am writing in support of Tom Kriegl for the District 2 seat on the Sauk County Board.

Having served in an elected capacity myself, I can appreciate his willingness to ask questions, work with all stakeholders and tell a situation or circumstance exactly it is.

Kriegl will represent the citizen's perspective effectively and honestly as your friendly town of Greenfield neighbor on the county board. So I encourage all District 2 residents to go and vote for Kriegl on April 5.

Sam Kaufmann, Baraboo