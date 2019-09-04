I would like to thank Rep. Tony Kurtz for doing an outstanding job in his first term in the Assembly. He has authored several bills, including one that provides funding for outreach, mental health services, and support for veterans. That legislation was incorporated into the new state budget. I commend Rep. Kurtz for advocating for our veterans.
Rep. Kurtz has been a voice for Wisconsin farmers as well. He coauthored a bipartisan bill that helps farmers take advantage of new opportunities offered by the emerging hemp market. He’s also looking to address an issue that’s impacting farmers and others in the state by serving on the Speaker’s Task Force on Suicide Prevention.
Rep. Kurtz is a leader that listens to the people of the 50th Assembly District. His constituents are concerned about water quality, which led him to be on the Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality. He has already authored legislation to assist homeowners with nitrate contaminated water. I look forward to hearing what the task force recommends to address other water issues.
While Rep. Kurtz has only been in office a short time, he has been an effective legislator who works hard on behalf of his constituents.
Robin Vos, Burlington
