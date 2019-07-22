We write this letter to explain our lack of full involvement in the upcoming Fiesta Beaver Dam on Saturday.
First, we are grateful for the good people putting together this event; they are intending to build support and inclusion of Latino people, which is greatly appreciated. Our lack of full involvement is not a statement about these good people.
We are not fully participating in the Fiesta aspect of this event because the Latino community at our church is not feeling very celebratory and are very afraid to gather in public in our current political environment. The threat of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and emerging vigilante groups is a threat to all Latino-looking people, whether they are fully documented or not, migrants or multi-generation citizens, or even Latino or Latino-looking.
Their concern is well founded as I was downtown July 17 and watched two pickup trucks with young adults in their truck beds yelling at a Latino-looking gentleman to get out of this town and Dodge County. I was very concerned they were about to jump out of the truck bed and do even more violence.
Rev. Michael Erwin, Beaver Dam
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)