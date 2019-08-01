After nearly 90 years as the only beer stand concession at the Sauk County Fair, I want to say what a positive experience it has been to work with the fair board. Specifically, I want to say thank you to the current board chairman Scott Zirzow and the other members past and present, as well as John Darrow.
Equally as important are the many volunteers from American Legion Post 26, and their family members who have staffed the stand all these years. And a big thank you to all the happy customers who have supported us, enabling us to support our many worthwhile programs for veterans and their families and others within the community.
Also, a huge thank you to the city of Baraboo, the Baraboo Police Department and the Sauk County Sheriff's Department. Baraboo is a great community, and American Legion Post 26 is proud to be a central part of this community.
Bill Crowley, American Legion Beer Stand Committee chairman, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)