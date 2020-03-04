LETTER: 9-pin bowling tournament was a hit

Reedsburg Ambulance Crew would like to thank all the area businesses and community members who helped to make our 39th annual 9-Pin Bowling Tournament a success. A special thank you to Bruce and Julie and their staff at Brewster’s Lanes for all their work and support. Thank you to the Reedsburg Pizza Ranch for the donation of free buffets. We appreciate all the businesses in the Reedsburg Area that provide us with financial donations and items that we can raffle at our tournament. We also would like to thank all our bowlers who support us year after year.