LETTER: 1,060 boxes of fruit sold

The Lions Club of Beaver Dam thank the generous people of Beaver Dam for a very successful fruit sale fundraiser. The club sold 1,063 boxes of oranges, grapefruit and mixed gift boxes throughout the city and will use the proceeds for scholarships, eyeglasses for those who cannot afford them and contributions to local charities such as PAVE, Church Health Services and Clothes for Kids. The club also contributes to the Lions Camp at Rosholt which serves visually and hearing impaired youth as well as mentally challenged youth.

We thank WBEV for advertising the sale above and beyond our compensation to them. We thank Rechek’s Food Pride and Piggly Wiggly for stuffing our sale notices into their customers bags even though we are competing with them. PAVE and their building manager, Jim Metz, let us use their warehouse and we are grateful. Alsum Produce provided excellent fruit as always.

We look forward to another sale next October and November and to see many of our customers in May 2021 for our White Cane Days fundraiser specifically for people with vision and hearing impairment.

Mark Barrette and Lowell Peck, Lions Club of Beaver Dam Fruit Committee Chairmen