LETTER: $1,500 raised from meat raffle

Thank you to everyone who came to our Meat Raffle at Jack's Tap benefiting the Portage Historical Society and the Museum at the Portage. Your generous support allowed us to raise $1,508, which will enable us to improve the storage and preservation of our artifacts in the museum.

Due to the pandemic, we were unable to open to the public last summer so our sole source of income - donations - were not received. Through the generous meat donations from Jack’s Tap, non-profit organizations can hold fundraisers to support our civic missions.

On behalf of the Portage Historical Society, we want to thank all who came out to purchase raffle tickets and especially Jackie McGowan and Tara Glendenning, Jack’s Tap owners, for their community support. You truly make a difference for our community and we are extremely grateful. Our mission to preserve the history of Portage will continue for future generations.

Vicki Vogts, president, Portage Historical Society, Portage