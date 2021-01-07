LETTER: 100 Christmas dinners made possible

For the past 16 years, First United Methodist Church in Baraboo has provided a hot meal for the Baraboo Community on Christmas Day. Community volunteers came together to prepare the food and hall as well as deliver meal to shut-ins. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year we were unable to continue that tradition in the church building.

So in this, our 17th year, In lieu of gathering to enjoy a Christmas dinner inside we were able to deliver hot meals to Baraboo area shut-ins. Thanks to the efforts of chef Trish Churchill and her helpers who prepared a delicious traditional Christmas meal and joined by Neato’s bakery’s contribution of cookies and rolls we were able to deliver 100 meals in the Baraboo area.

Thank you to Becky and Jim Hovde for organizing the delivery of the meals. Twenty-six volunteers, including 14 drivers were responsible for pulling this together and we thank them for their efforts.

This project is funded in part by a Healthy Community Partnership Grant from the SSM Health St. Clare Foundation and we thank them for their support of this important project.

Judy Ellington and Mary Ellen Murray, co-chairs, Baraboo