LETTER: 144 lives saved during blood drive

Thank you to the Sauk Prairie community for your support at the Friends of Sauk Prairie Healthcare Blood Drive, which was held on May 18 at the River Hills Church in Sauk City. Thanks, too, to the awesome volunteers and employees of the Red Cross who worked at the blood drive during the pandemic. The blood donations collected have made it possible to potentially save 144 lives. That is amazing! Stay safe and healthy, everyone.
Josie Fentress, Merrimac
